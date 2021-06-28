SPRINGFIELD– Following Governor Pritzker’s signature of SB1847, businesses with 100 or more employees will be required to provide the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) with details about its workers and their pay beginning in 2022. The forthcoming change will require qualifying, private employers to submit information in line with current requirements by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

“The legislation requires businesses to disclose specific worker data, to ensure that disparities do not exist regarding pay equity at large employers. It’s important to note the Illinois Department of Labor takes seriously the collection of this information. IDOL will ensure no individually identifiable details will be available to the public. The forthcoming changes are the result of productive conversations with IDOL, the General Assembly and groups representing businesses across the state,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik.

This law is an initiative of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus and was originally passed as part of the Equity Pillar legislation in January 2021.

Businesses with 100 or more employees in operation in Illinois as of March 23, 2021 must apply for an Equal Pay Registration Certificate (EPRC) between March 24, 2022 and March 23, 2024. Qualifying businesses that begin operation after March 23, 2021 must apply for an Equal Pay Registration Certificate within three years, but not before January 1, 2024. All businesses must recertify every two years.

Equal pay information to be collected by IDOL includes:

• A copy of the EEO-1 filed with the EEOC

• A list of all employees during the past calendar year, separated by gender, race and ethnicity

• The county in which the employee works

• The date the employee started with the business

• Any additional information deemed necessary to determine if pay equity exists

• An equal pay compliance statement signed by an authorized agent of the business

Applications for the EPRC must be completed online. Additional guidance will be provided by the Illinois Department of Labor regarding the application process.

