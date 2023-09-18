BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE volleyball's Priscilla Jones (Austin, Texas) has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Week following a trio of victories over the weekend. She shares the honor Jessie Seidel of Lindenwood.

Jones began her weekend with three blocks in the win over Miami (Ohio) on Friday morning while adding eight kills and three digs. The same day in the victory over Valparaiso, the middle blocker tallied a team-high 11 blocks and 13 kills for her second double-double of the season.

Her 11 blocks mark a career-high, is tied for the third most block assists in program history, and is tied for the fifth most single-game blocks in the NCAA this season.

She closed her weekend with five blocks and 13 kills against Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

Jones leads SIUE with 48 total blocks this season, averaging 1.00 per set. Her block total leads the OVC and ranks 66th in the country.

SIUE volleyball continues its 2023 campaign at Lindenwood on Saturday, Sep. 23 at 6:00 p.m.

