PRINCIPIA - Principia College has another performer for its Concert and Lecture Series that residents will not want to miss. At 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, the college will host Dr. Jan Kraybill for the first time in the series at Cox Auditorium.

Principia College’s Rose Whitmore, one of the organizers of the event, described Dr. Kraybill this way: “With artistry described as ‘pure magic' (MusicWeb International), Kraybill is an active performer, as well as Organ Conservator at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City, Missouri. Her program, 'Community: Unity in Diversity,’ will include works by Mendelssohn, Holst, Dupré, Brubeck and others. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to host Dr. Jan Kraybill for the first time on the Principia College Concert and Lecture Series.

“Dr. Kraybill's peerless artistry on our Principia Casavant organ (Op. 3838), sister instrument to the Julia Irene Kauffman Casavant (Op. 3875) in Kansas City, KS., where she is Organ Conservator, and her insightful and rousing repertoire on the theme, ‘Community: Unity in Diversity,’ will demonstrate the power of music to bring us together! Join us for this incredible concert!”

