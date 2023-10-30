ELSAH - Principia College’s Varsity Women’s and Men’s Tennis teams are offering a series of Tennis Clinics throughout the month of November to teach tennis basics while fundraising for their Spring Break trip to California.

Coaches Shannon Carney and Rusty Jones will join the college’s varsity tennis athletes to lead the clinics, which will cover the fundamentals of ground strokes, volleys, overheads, serves, and returns. Groups will pass through circuits on different courts covering skills and tactics.

Each session will include warm up conditioning exercises, and there will also be time for singles and doubles play toward the end of each session. All clinics will be held at the indoor courts located at 1 Maybeck Place in Elsah.

Tennis Clinics will be available on Mondays and Wednesdays from Nov. 1 to Nov. 29, 2023. Clinics will be open to all ages and skill levels, and a variety of pricing options are available. Those interested can “drop in” for $20 per clinic, attend all four Monday sessions for $75, all five Wednesday sessions for $95, or all nine sessions on both days for $170.

Principia Athletic Club Manager Carolina Rojas said these clinics are a win-win for participants.

“This is a great opportunity to develop tennis skills while supporting a motivated and dedicated group of students - tennis players,” Rojas said.

The college is also hosting a few Tennis Tournaments which will also support the Men’s and Women’s Spring Break trips. The cost to participate in each tournament is $20 per player, and those tournaments will be held as follows: Nov. 4: Men’s Doubles Tournament

Nov. 11: Women’s Doubles Tournament

Dec 2: Mixed Doubles Tournament

To sign up and reserve your space, those interested are asked to make checks payable to “Principia College” and write “Varsity Tennis” on the memo line.

For more information, contact Head Women’s Tennis Coach Shannon Carney at 818-388-3353 or shannon.carney@principia.edu.

