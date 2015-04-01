Principia College will host will host a world premiere of John Gardner’s new ballet “Chinobless,” performed by his ballerina-wife, formerly of ABT (American Ballet Theatre) and seven Principia dancers.

The event starts at 8 p.m. at Cox Auditorium at Principia College. Ticket prices are $7 for students; $10 for adults.

“We are very excited to have a world premiere tomorrow night of John Gardner’s new ballet,” Hilary Harper-Wilcoxen, Principia dance/theater faculty member. “We have lots of other great dances (Hip Hop, Swing etc) as well and a cast of over 40 so hope this gets out to any dance lovers.”

Article continues after sponsor message

John Gardner is a major player in the ballet world, Harper-Wilcoxen said. She describes him as “the Michael Jordan of the ballet world,” so this is an honor to have him with this world premiere.

The ballet will feature “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3” music and a live organ,” she said.

For tickets, view: http://www.principiacollege.edu/danceproduction as well as a video of John making the ballet this past December.

More like this: