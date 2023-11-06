ALTON - The Principia College dance program once again turned heads during their annual Alton Halloween Parade flash mob.

Students from across campus have spent weeks practicing the dance so they could perform at the intersection of Piasa and 3rd Street in downtown Alton. It’s a fun tradition, but it’s also a great way for students to connect to the larger Riverbend community, dance professor Erin Lane explained.

“Another great flash mob year in the books,” Lane said. “Alton is really special. I’m really happy that Prin Dance can be a part of it as much as we are, and I hope that we can grow and do more.”

This year’s flash mob was choreographed by students Hanna Dow and Emily Kraack, who chose a “Wednesday” theme after the popular Netflix show of the same name. “Wednesday” is based on characters from “The Addams Family.” The student dancers dressed in clothes and makeup that resemble Wednesday Addams’s signature goth look, and the dance’s choreography was inspired by the character’s mannerisms.

“Principia dance students and alumni performed at Piasa and 3rd to a cold but excited audience. The dance was inventive and characteristic of Wednesday and provided a spooky, stiff, head-tilting good time,” Lane joked.

You can watch the full flash mob performance here.

This year’s flash mob made a major impression on the crowd, but the dance is a familiar tradition for Alton natives. You can read about the history of the flash mob in this article at RiverBender.com. You can also watch the entire 106th Alton Halloween Parade below or at RiverBender.com/video.

