Elsah, Ill. -- Principia College, located in Elsah, Illinois, is excited to once again offer exceptional volleyball instruction at their 3rd annual Principia College Nike Volleyball camp!

Mary Ann Sprague, head volleyball coach at Principia College and Nike Volleyball camp director, is serious about creating an environment where the athletes attending are not only getting better at volleyball skills, but also are learning the volleyball IQ that is so necessary in game-time situations. The 8:1 player to coach ratio is crucial when it comes to teaching the athletes the IQ of volleyball. Coach Sprague has a career goal to be top in the region at developing young players. She is well on her way already, as this camp has generated lots of positive feedback from the first two years alone. The camp will feature excellent coaching, starting with the coaches at Principia College, as well as current and past collegiate level players and special guest Christina Speer, who is a Principia College alum, and currently is in her 3rd season as a professional volleyball player in Germany.

The Principia College Nike camp offers three sessions starting July 20th-23rd for the all skills and advanced training programs, followed by the setter, hitter, and libero specific skill session July 23rd-25th, and finishing up with the beach volleyball program July 25th-26th. Principia College is very excited to offer Nike’s first ever sand volleyball camp!

Campers have a choice between the overnight experience or the extended day experience while they attend the session(s) that they have chosen. The residential experience is second to none, from the architecturally stunning dorms with a/c to the 40-meter indoor stretch pool and high dives and the delicious food offered at each meal - no other camp can compare!

The Principia College Nike camp is offered to girls with any skill ability ranging from beginners to advanced players. The ages for the sessions range from 10 to 18 years old, please see this website for more information and registration: http://www.ussportscamps.com/volleyball/nike/principia-college-nike-volleyball-camp/

Feel free to contact head volleyball coach and camp director, Mary Ann Sprague at 618-374-5038 or at MaryAnn.Sprague@principia.edu with questions!

