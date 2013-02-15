Principia College will present Monitor Night Live on Thursday, February 21at 7:30 p.m. in Wanamaker Hall. Christian Science Monitor Editor John Yemma will moderate another thought-provoking panel presentation by senior Monitor correspondents.

This will be the 12th Monitor Night Live presenting a "Who's Who" of illustrious Monitor editors and correspondents since 1996. Joining Yemma on stage this year will be Chief Political Correspondent Linda Feldmann and Politics Editor and Deputy Washington Bureau Chief Gail Russell Chaddock. Joining the panel by satellite will be Jerusalem Bureau Chief Christa Case Bryant.

The theme for the evening is “Breakthrough 2013: From Washington to the Middle East, Can Political Impasses Be Broken?” Through this lens, these world-class journalists will examine crucial issues including debt, taxes, immigration, and gun laws. They will also address long-standing conflicts in the Middle East from the stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process to tension over Iran’s nuclear program, seeking openings for moving forward.

Chaddock is a veteran journalist with a decade-plus experience covering Capitol Hill. (See recent Monitor story on President Obama’s second inauguration.) Feldmann covers the White House from the Monitor’s Washington bureau. (See recent Monitor story on avoiding the March 1 sequester.) As the Monitor’s Jerusalem bureau chief, Bryant provides coverage on Israel and the Palestinian territories as well as regional issues. (See recent Monitor story on the impact of women entrepreneurs on the Palestinian economy.)

“For 105 years, the Monitor has been committed to news that goes beyond the headlines, that seeks out people who are trying to bridge gaps, solve problems, and make a difference in the world,” says Monitor editor John Yemma. “It’s not enough, in other words, simply to report on the world’s troubles—though we do that without flinching. Our reporters and editors are trained to take the next step, to help readers think more deeply, share what they know with others, and take constructive action. Right now it seems especially important to break out of rigid positions, whether in Washington or the Middle East. That’s what we’ll be exploring at this year’s Monitor Night Live.”

At the end of the panel discussion, audience members will be invited to participate in a lively question-and-answer forum. This is your opportunity to hear insights from the journalist who report the news from the frontlines.

Admission for this event is $10.

About Principia College:

Principia College is a century-old co-educational institution whose campus, designed by Bernard Maybeck and located on 300-foot bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River in Elsah, Illinois, has been designated a National Historic Landmark. Historically, the College has placed significant emphasis on educating its students for global citizenship. Today’s student body represents 35 states and 25 nations. Principia College is a NCAA Division III school.

www.principia.edu

For more information about The Christian Science Monitor:

http://www.csmonitor.com/

