The Principia College Concert Series presents cellist Dr. Ashley Garritson, principal cello of the Miami City Ballet and Atlantic Classical Orchestra, in Davis Music Hall at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12. Dr. Garritson will open the program with the inspiring and majestic Brahms Sonata in F Major accompanied by pianist Laura Garritson Parker, professor of music at Principia College.

“There is a no more inspiring work composed for the cello than this extraordinary masterpiece,” says Dr. Marie Jureit-Beamish, Charles Stewart Harding Mott Distinguished Professor of Music. Dr. Jureit-Beamish will accompany Garritson on the piano for the concluding piece on the program, an electrifying sonata for cello and piano by the celebrated twentieth-century Russian composer Dmitri Kabalevsky. “Hauntingly beautiful and deeply moving, this sonata captures the essence of the emotions of the Russian people during the 1960s,” Dr. Jureit-Beamish explains.

Principia’s Concert Series continues on Thursday, October 17, at 7:30 p.m. in Davis Music Hall with baritone Dr. David Dillard performing works by Franz Schubert, Giuseppe Verdi, Henri Duparc, and America’s own Aaron Copland, as well as Broadway show tunes. Dr. Dillard has sung operatic roles with companies such as the Austin Lyric Opera, Florida Grand Opera, and Union Avenue Opera Theater. He has also performed at the Tanglewood Music Center. Dr. Dillard is chair of the vocal department at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

Admission to both concerts is free, and audience members are invited to join the artists for refreshments after each program.

Both concerts will also be broadcast live on Principia Internet Radio.

About Principia College:

Principia College is a century-old co-educational institution for Christian Scientists. Its campus, designed by Bernard Maybeck and located on 300-foot bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River in Elsah, Illinois, is a National Historic Landmark. Historically, the College has placed significant emphasis on educating its students for global citizenship. Today’s student body represents 37 states and 28 nations. Principia College is an NCAA Division III school.

