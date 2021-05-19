ELSAH - Principia College Director of Athletics Nick Barron has made an announcement that has athletic club members and community members excited that doors for the college's Athletic Club are opening again Tuesday, June 1.

The Principia College Athletic Club had been closed because of COVID-19.

"We are excited to announce that we will be opening our doors for Principia College Athletic Club memberships this summer," Barron said. "Thank you for your patience this past year as we’ve kept our campus closed for the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and the community. Please complete the request form below so that we can begin the process of activating memberships. We will send more information in the coming weeks.

If you are interested in signing up for a membership (or re-activating your membership), a form must be filled out, Barron said.

Memberships for tennis facilities, including pickleball and tennis court reservations, will be sold and managed separately. If you are interested in a tennis/pickleball membership, please Google Principia College Tennis Club.

Barron said there are some important changes and rules that will need to be followed for us to open our doors and keep them open through the summer:

Masks/face coverings: Club members, and all facility users, will be required to wear a mask that fully covers their mouth and nose when they are on campus. Masks may be removed during exercise but should be placed back on when not exercising.

Screening: All facility users will complete a daily health screening prior to entry.

Temperature will be checked at the facility entrances.

Vaccination: At this time, we will not request nor require proof of vaccination.

Capacity limits: Per Illinois Department of Health Guidelines, are posted at each facility and will be enforced by facility staff.

What facilities are available, and what are their hours?

Hay Fitness Center Summer Hours (June 1 – August 13, 2021):

Monday – Friday: 6 AM – 10 PM

Saturday and Sunday: 2 PM – 6 PM

Crafton Athletic Center Weight Rooms and Indoor Track Hours:

Hours and Availability TBD

Crafton Athletic Center Pool Hours:

Summer Hours to be announced soon

Outdoor Tennis Courts, Grass Tennis Courts, and Pickleball Courts:

Memberships for tennis facilities, including pickleball and tennis court reservations, will be sold and managed separately. If you are interested in a tennis/pickleball membership.

For more information, contact (618) 374-5039 or visit the facility.

