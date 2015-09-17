ELSAH - Dr. Scott A. Eckert has always had a fascination with snakes, especially rattlesnakes.

Eckert, chair of the Biology and Natural Sciences Department, is coordinating a study with his students of timber rattlesnakes and their habits.

For those who think it is a myth that rattlesnakes exist in the bluffs along the Mississippi River from Godfrey to Grafton, they should think again. For three or four years, Eckert has led a study of timber rattlesnakes near the Principia campus and he said there is a large population here.

Eckert said timber rattlesnakes have an inherent caution about big mammals.

Recently, RiverBender.com was present when Eckert and some of his students released a timber rattlesnake after it had been outfitted with monitoring equipment to chart data. The snake remained close after the release and could actually be viewed within a few feet away peering through some rock on the bluffs at the students and Eckert.

The timber rattlesnakes are a federally protected species because the population is decreasing nationwide. Eckert said a lot of the problem for timber rattlesnakes is that the plant species it uses for food and protection is being eradicated throughout the country.

“They are trying to knock honey suckle off in many places, which is detrimental for rattlesnakes,” he said.

Dr. Eckert said rattlesnakes prefer to be left alone if they are discovered and they don’t typically bother anyone. He recommended that people should never handle a rattlesnake. He said rattlesnakes will bite if threatened, but added, “they don’t won’t bite you.” People should contact their local conversation department reps if they spot a rattlesnake, but do not handle it.

As far as the Principia study, they are tracking rattlesnakes for 18 months to see their habits and how they live.

Joining Eckert the day of the release of one of the snakes was Principia senior Andrew Jespeo, freshman Samson Myers and senior Tyler Nicholson.

Nicholson said studying the timber rattlesnakes was “a phenomenal experience.”

“You don’t get to do this anywhere else,” he said.

The timber rattlesnake is recognized by its black or dark brown tail with dark chevrons running down the length of its body. Timber rattlesnakes hibernate in a commune type of situation in the winter and are more on their own during other times of year, Eckert said. Snakes emerge from hibernation in late April or May. During mating season, male rattlesnakes travel great distances seeking a mate and the maximum life expectancy for a timber rattlesnake is 25 years.

Some things Eckert and his team have discovered are that timber rattlesnakes won’t normally cross open fields. He said movement of rattlesnakes is very temperature-based and that determines how far they will move.

“Often rattlesnakes are misidentified for being baby black rat snakes,” Eckert said. “The two venomous snakes species in the state are timber rattlesnakes and copperheads.

“Timber rattlesnakes need a contiguous forest. During the post-capture and release, they will typically hold up for a few days where they are released.”

Principia works with the St. Louis Zoo staff to instill the tracking device within the snakes.

“The devices installed are 18 inches or smaller and use batteries,” he said. “There is an antenna placed in the rib structure.

“Timber rattlesnakes rely on camouflage and travel through woods and forest areas,” he said. “They like the woods.”

