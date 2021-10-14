ALTON - Marquette Catholic Principal Dr. Barbara Fleming issued a statement to the Marquette family about the school day today and the three sophomore students injured in a serious crash at 367 and Lindbergh in North St. Louis County on Wednesday.

The three were rescued and taken up the ravine in basket stretchers, then taken to area hospitals.

Dr. Fleming made these statements:

"I’d like to celebrate our Marquette Student Body as they once again came together as a family to pray for our students in need. As you know, we typically have our weekly Mass on Wednesdays. Today, we were fortunate enough to have a G-Schedule, and have our Mass on a Thursday instead. Before Mass, Father Paul Kallal provided the student body with updates on the condition of the three students who were in the accident. We prayed together, specifically for these students, but also for the entire community. I believe that clarifying and correcting any misinformation about the injured students’ conditions helped improve students' overall emotional well-being.

"Throughout the day, we had structures in place for any student who may have needed some individual counseling, alone-time, and/or reflection. Mrs. Mattix-Wand, Mr. Marth, Mrs. Vogel, Br. Jorge, Fr. Paul, and many others were available for all students. We understand and know that some of our students may need continued support, and we will continue to offer this assistance.

"Many parents have reached out asking what they can do to help the families. We are working on these opportunities and will send more information next week. In the meantime, the best way to support them is by not forwarding things you see on social media as these may not be true. We have also told our students to not do this. Most importantly, please continue to pray for our entire school community."

In Faith,

Dr. Fleming

