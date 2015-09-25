NOTE: These are some words to parents from Edwardsville High School Principal Dennis Cramsey about tonight's Edwardsville-Belleville East contest and the upoming homecoming game.



On Friday, September 25, and on Friday, October 16 (Homecoming), Edwardsville High School has home football games scheduled at the Sports Complex. We have experienced large crowds at each home game this year with quite a number of elementary, middle, and high school students attending. We are anticipating that many students will attend the game tonight as well.

We are asking you to assist us in making this an enjoyable evening for all who are in attendance by following the requests below and by talking to your student about positive behavior at school events.

Parents should drop off students in the circle drive on the EHS Main Campus.

Students should walk through the underpass to enter the Sports Complex. Parents should not drop off students in the Sports Complex.

Article continues after sponsor message

The same location in the circle drive on the Main Campus should be used to pick up students after the game. Students should exit the Sports Complex immediately after the conclusion of the game and proceed to the EHS Main Campus by walking through the underpass to the circle drive in front of Edwardsville High School.

All school rules apply at school events, including attendance at high school events, such as Tiger football games on Friday nights or Saturday playoff games.

No balls are allowed to be thrown or kicked prior to, during, or after football games. Please leave all types of balls at home.

We want our students to have fun, and we look forward to you coming out to support the Tigers. That can be accomplished by following the simple guidelines that were just described.

Dennis Cramsey

Principal

Edwardsville High School

More like this: