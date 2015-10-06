The Princeton Review has named Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Business as one of the best in the country for the 10th-consecutive year. The education services company features the School in the 2016 edition of its book, “The Best 295 Business Schools.”

“The significance of being on this prestigious list for the 10th-consecutive year is that it reflects the experiences of the students who have been in the program,” said School of Business Dean John Navin. “It speaks well to the consistent high quality of our programs, and the dedication of our faculty and staff to provide an exceptional education.”

According to Robert Franek, Princeton Review senior vice president-publisher, “We recommend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville as one of the best institutions a student could attend to earn an MBA. We chose the 295 schools we profile in this book based on our high regard for their academic programs and our reviews of institutional data we collect from the schools. We also solicited and greatly respect the opinions of 22,000 students attending these schools who reported on their experiences at their schools on our 80-question student survey.”

“The Best 295 Business Schools: 2016 Edition” has two-page profiles of the schools, with sections on their academics, student life, admissions information and graduates’ employment data. In the SIUE profile, The Princeton Review editors describe the school as offering an “exceptional and ... convenient MBA program with courses in evening and weekend formats on the Edwardsville campus. This up-and-coming school offers a well-rounded program that is taught by professors with real world experience.”

The survey responders indicated that the SIUE School of Business has “classmates with diverse work experience, happy, friendly students who love Edwardsville, cutting edge classes” and an MBA program that features solid preparation in “general management, teamwork, communication/interpersonal skills, presentation skills and quantitative skills.”

SIUE students in the publication are quoted as saying professors, “relate the course-work to everyday life, know how to communicate their information to their students effectively, and they seem to truly care about students learning and being able to apply information in the real world.”

One SIUE student added this comment about the professors, “Their ability to answer questions from their experience in the field has earned my respect.”

Another SIUE student said, “Most of my professors still consult in their respective industries. They are very current on business trends and developments.”

Another student noted, “SIUE has the best value for the level of accreditation of all St. Louis area schools.”

The Princeton Review’s survey asked students at the 295 b-schools their opinions of their school's academics, student body and campus life, as well as about themselves and their career plans. The student surveys analyzed for this edition were all completed online and conducted during the 2014-15, 2013-14 and 2012-13, academic years.

The profiles also have rating scores in five categories that The Princeton Review tallies based on institutional data it collected during the 2013-14 academic year and/or its student survey for the book. Rating categories are: academic experience, admissions selectivity, career, professors interesting and professors accessible.

“The Best 295 Business Schools” is published by Penguin Random House/Princeton Review Books and is available now. The two-page SIUE profile is available online at princetonreview.com/business-school-rankings/best-business-schools.

The Princeton Review is also known for its guides to colleges and standardized tests, its classroom and online test-prep courses, tutoring and other education services. Headquartered in Framingham, Mass., The Princeton Review is not affiliated with Princeton University, and it is not a magazine.

