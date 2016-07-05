Native American Princesses Sacajawea and Pocahontas to Host Event

HARTFORD – The magic of storytelling will come to life at the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, 435 Confluence Tower Dr., Hartford, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 9, when Indian Princesses Pocahontas and Sacajawea make a special appearance at the new Tower amphitheater.

The two princesses will showcase their storytelling and performance skills during the first hour. Sacajawea and Pocahontas will then hold a meet and greet with the families in attendance immediately following their performance. Fans can bring cameras for photos with the princesses. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to use for seating at the outdoor amphitheater. This is a free event, although there is a charge to tour the Tower.

“With the fantastic setting of the new outdoor amphitheater, the stories Sacajawea and Pocahontas tell will be something you surely do not want to miss.” Deanna Barnes, Hartford project manager, said. “So come on out and meet the princesses, enjoy the venue, and let your imagination take you into the stories.”

Summer events at the Tower are sponsored by Liberty Bank.

The Tower is now open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Guided daily tours are available throughout the day. Admission to the Tower is $4 for adults, $3 for adults 62 and over, active military and military veterans, $2 for children 12 and under and children two and under are free. Group rates are available for 12 or more people and reservations can be made by calling the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau at (618) 465-6676.

