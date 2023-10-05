

ALTON - In 2016, Pride Incorporated, a non-profit beautification organization, transformed State House Circle into the picturesque landmark it is today to commemorate their 50-year anniversary. The project, meticulously designed by Tim Matifes—Chairman of the Beautification Committee at the time — came to fruition thanks to generous donations and the dedication of many talented individuals.

Pride’s circle of volunteers, comprising family and friends, has tirelessly maintained the lush and stately landscaping throughout the years, ensuring its continued splendor.

Once more, Pride is enhancing this historic landmark by planting four Autumn Blaze Maple trees around its perimeter, further enriching its vibrant color palette.

On October 10th, starting at 9:00 am, Waldbart & Sons Nursery of Dorsey will commence the tree installation. A heartfelt thank you is extended to Alton Parks and Recreation for providing logistical assistance and support for this beautification project.

Community members are encouraged to drive by and welcome the new trees to the neighborhood, witnessing yet another chapter in Pride's ongoing dedication to beautifying our community. For more information, visit PrideIncorporated.org.

For more information on how to become a member or volunteer for Pride, please contact us at 618-467-2375 or at Pride@PrideIncorporated.org

