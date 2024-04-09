ALTON - Pride, Inc. will host its biannual citywide litter clean-up in Alton this weekend.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 13, 2024, community members will spread out across the city to pick up trash and spread Pride’s message of beautification and loving where you live. Pat Stewart, the executive director of Pride, Inc., explained that the goal of the clean-up is to bring people together to take pride in their hometown.

“We just encourage people to come out and really help beautify the town. We really try to spread the message and the passion to love where you live,” Stewart said. “A clean, sustainable neighborhood is definitely where people would want to invest in and move into. If we can keep it that way, it’s better for the economy, better for the development of the township and the work that’s going into creating a better Alton. What better way can we help?”

Stewart said there are over 60 local organizations, church groups and others who have signed up to be a part of the clean-up day so far. But everyone is invited to join in. You can stop by 200 West 3rd Street or Hellrung Park on Saturday to pick up a donut, trash bags and gloves, and volunteers will help you find a location where litter clean-up is needed.

You can also stop by the Alton Visitor Center or Jacoby Arts Center prior to April 13, 2024, to pick up additional supplies. While April 13 is the main litter clean-up day, Stewart encourages people to consider participating throughout the month if you can’t make it on Saturday.

“If you haven't signed up with another group already, just come out,” she said. “What’s so cool is when you actually drive around the area and you see all these people out on the streets with their orange trash bags picking up trash — honk and wave and thank them. If you’re just coming out with your kids or grandkids or whatever, teach them a lesson. This is not how we’re going to keep our community beautiful if we don’t learn to not litter.”

As an organization, Pride, Inc. has completed many beautification projects throughout the Riverbend region. They hope the citywide litter clean-up will inspire more beautification while educating participants about the importance of taking care of your community and not littering.

“That’s really the whole point behind all of this,” Stewart added. “Last year we collected over 600 pounds of trash in our trash bags. I mean, that’s crazy, right? It’s really an educational piece. Pride beautification is about teaching its passion to love where you live and be proud of where you live.”

For more information about Pride, Inc., visit PrideIncorporated.org. Check out AltonCitywideLitterCleanUp.com or click here to learn more about the litter clean-up and how to get involved.

