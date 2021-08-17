Pride Inc. Issues Reminder Of Signup For Fall City-Wide Clean-Up
ALTON - Pride Inc.'s Executive Director Brittany Spitler sent out a reminder today that the annual Fall City-Wide Clean-Up in Alton is just ahead on Saturday, Sept. 11, 202
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
CLICK HERE to find the event page on Facebook, and please help by selecting "GOING" and SHARE. The poster for the event will be sent out separately.
Spitler said bags, gloves, and hard copies of the poster will be available starting Monday, August 23, at the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa Street in Alton. The Visitors Center is open every day 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or at Maeva's Coffee, located at 1320 Milton Road in Alton and they are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Feel free to pick up supplies at your convenience."
More like this: