ALTON - Pride Inc.'s Executive Director Brittany Spitler sent out a reminder today that the annual Fall City-Wide Clean-Up in Alton is just ahead on Saturday, Sept. 11, 202

Spitler said their group has been working in partnership with Sara McGibany, executive director of Alton Main Street, and she has helped to take over the Annual Spring and Fall City Wide Litter Clean-Up. Spitler is encouraging residents to sign up and take an area for the cleanup.
"We hope you can join in this important effort to clean up our streets and what a great day to show up and come together as a community as we remember all those we lost, 20 years ago, on September 11th, 2001," Spitler said. "The 9/11 Memorial is a kind reminder that life is indeed a gift that is precious. It is, therefore, our duty to appreciate life as it is and remember that we need to devote a part of our lives to helping and supporting one another. We have a duty to preserve September 11 and ensure that the world never forgets what happened on this day."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

CLICK HERE to find the event page on Facebook, and please help by selecting "GOING" and SHARE. The poster for the event will be sent out separately.

Spitler said bags, gloves, and hard copies of the poster will be available starting Monday, August 23, at the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa Street in Alton. The Visitors Center is open every day 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or at Maeva's Coffee, located at 1320 Milton Road in Alton and they are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Feel free to pick up supplies at your convenience."

More like this:

Apr 9, 2024 - Pride, Inc. to Sponsor Citywide Litter Clean-Up on April 13

Apr 16, 2024 - Huge Youth Turnout: Pride, Inc., Celebrates Highly Successful City-Wide Beautification Day In Alton

Apr 22, 2024 - Community Leaders Come Out for Madison County Earth Day Clean-Up

Apr 13, 2024 - Sen. Harriss To Host Second Annual Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day In Wood River

Apr 22, 2024 - Sen. Erica Harriss Takes Part in Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day

 