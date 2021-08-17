"We hope you can join in this important effort to clean up our streets and what a great day to show up and come together as a community as we remember all those we lost, 20 years ago, on September 11th, 2001," Spitler said. "The 9/11 Memorial is a kind reminder that life is indeed a gift that is precious. It is, therefore, our duty to appreciate life as it is and remember that we need to devote a part of our lives to helping and supporting one another. We have a duty to preserve September 11 and ensure that the world never forgets what happened on this day."

Article continues after sponsor message

CLICK HERE to find the event page on Facebook, and please help by selecting "GOING" and SHARE. The poster for the event will be sent out separately.

Spitler said bags, gloves, and hard copies of the poster will be available starting Monday, August 23, at the Alton Visitors Center, located at 200 Piasa Street in Alton. The Visitors Center is open every day 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or at Maeva's Coffee, located at 1320 Milton Road in Alton and they are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Feel free to pick up supplies at your convenience."

More like this: