Pride, Inc. will host “Another Dam Party” on Thursday, September 25, 2015. Please join us for a beautiful, fun-filled evening on the Mississippi River at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam Promenade at the National Great Rivers Museum. Registration and cocktails begin at 5:30pm. Buffet dinner, catered by Mac’s Time Out, will be served at 6:30pm. Ace High will entertain the crowd, playing Classic Country, Oldies, Classic Rock, Blues and selections from today’s pop tunes.

Special thanks to Dr. Frank and Donna Bemis and Ed and Patty Morrissey for sponsoring the evening’s entertainment!

Seating is limited. Please make your reservations now at www.prideincorporated.org, by phone at (618) 467-2375 or by mailing a check to Pride, Inc. at 5800 Godfrey Road – Alden Hall, Godfrey, IL 62035.

Delicious food, friendly people, toe-tapping music, spectacular view and a worthy cause – what more could you ask for?

All proceeds from “Another Dam Party” will support beautification projects in the Riverbend area.

