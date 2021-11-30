GODFREY - Pride, Inc. announced today the Celebrity Roast of Zeke Jabusch has been rescheduled to the spring of 2022 with a new date set for March 31, 2022.

Pride Inc. Executive Director Pat Stewart made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, it has become necessary to reschedule Pride's Celebrity Roast of Zeke Jabusch until early spring of 2022, with a new date set for March 31," Stewart said. "We will retain all funds, reservations, and ad copy for the new date unless otherwise instructed.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and hope you will still be available to support Zeke, and Pride, Inc. in the spring."

Stewart said for further information, or questions regarding your donations, please email them at: Pride@Prideincorporated.org

