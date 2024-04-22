EDWARDSVILLE - Five individuals have been charged with unlawful weapon possession across Madison County, including three previously charged with burglary, one additionally charged with fleeing from police, and more, according to county court documents.

Harold W. Bradshaw IV, 32, of St. Louis, was charged on April 6, 2024 with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Bradshaw allegedly carried a Smith & Wesson .45 caliber handgun after previously being convicted of second-degree burglary in 2011 in St. Louis City Circuit Court.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office presented Bradshaw’s latest case, in which he was charged with a Class 3 felony and granted pretrial release.

Demarcus L. Redmond, 26, of Granite City, was charged with unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony. On Feb 21, 2024, Redmond allegedly carried a Ruger SR40 handgun after previously being convicted of burglary in 2016 in St. Clair County. Redmond’s latest case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and he has since been released from custody.

Charles R. Carriker Jr., 37, of Wood River, was charged with a Class 3 felony, unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, on Feb. 17, 2024. Carriker allegedly carried a Beretta 9mm after previously being convicted of burglary in 2006 in Madison County. His latest case was presented by the Illinois State Police, and he has since been granted pretrial release.

Dallas J. Hopkins, 20, of O’Fallon, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer. On Jan. 28, 2024, Hopkins allegedly carried a Glock 19 9mm handgun in his vehicle with no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card.

Hopkins was additionally charged after fleeing police, ignoring signals to stop his vehicle, and disobeying one or more traffic control devices. In total, he faces two Class 4 felonies in the case presented by the South Roxana Police Department. Court documents indicate he has since been released from custody.

Dante M.C. Malone, 21, of New Baden, Ill., was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons after allegedly carrying an AR platform rifle in a vehicle that was uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible on March 30, 2024. Malone faces a Class 4 felony in the case from the Madison County Sheriff's Office and was granted pretrial release.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

