PRIMM, Nev. – SIUE men's and women's golf each will play in the Jackrabbit Invitational, hosted by South Dakota State Monday and Tuesday at the Primm Valley Golf Club.

The Cougars will tee off at 10:30 a.m. CT.

The women will open the spring season with the tournament, and will play the Par-71, 6,945-yard Lakes Course while the men will play the Par-72, 7,131 Desert Course.

The women will be part of an 11-team field which also features host South Dakota State, Fairleigh Dickinson, Grand Canyon, Houston Baptist, Northern Kentucky, Northern Iowa, North Dakota State, Oakland, Oral Roberts, and South Dakota.

The women's lineup:

Article continues after sponsor message

1. Alison Gorman

2. Madison Frerking

3. Brittney Jostes

4. Ashton Stair

5. Molly Marcum

Individual: Miranda Lidisky

The men are part of a 15-team field which includes host South Dakota State, Air Force, Creighton, Drake, Fairleigh Dickinson, Oakland, Oral Roberts, Northern Kentucky, Northern Iowa, North Dakota State, South Dakota, Tennessee, UNLV, and Weber State.

The men's lineup:

1. Mitchell Homb

2. Taylor White

3. Parker Lawrence

4. Dalton Charboneau

5. Parker Lawrence

Individual: Danny Gorman

Live scoring is available for both tournaments online at birdiefire.com

Article retrieved from: siuecougars.com/sports

More like this: