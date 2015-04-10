SIUE (10-15, 10-5) vs

Eastern Kentucky (10-18, 4-7)

Fri., April 10, 6 p.m.

Sat., April 11, 1 p.m.

Sun., April 12, 1 p.m.

Simmons Baseball Complex

Radio: 88.7 FM WSIE (Saturday and Sunday only)

Complete Game Notes

THE COUGARS are hitting .269, which is seventh in the OVC. SIUE is hitting .302 in OVC play. The Cougars' team ERA of 6.68 is eighth in the OVC.

WEEKDAY BLUES: The Cougars have been rained out in three of their last four midweek games. SIUE is 0-10 in nonconference games.

Article continues after sponsor message

WEEKENDERS: The Cougars have now lost back-to-back OVC series after winning their first three.

SERIES STUFF: SIUE is 4-11 all-time against Eastern Kentucky. The Cougars and Colonels have split six games in Edwardsville. Last season EKU won two of three games in Richmond, Kentucky.

SWEEP: SIUE swept back-to-back OVC series this year for the first time ever. The Cougars won three game series with Jacksonville State and Murray State to open the Conference season.

STREAKING: Skyler Geissinger, Nick Lombardo, and Mario Tursi each currently have four-game hitting streaks working. Denton Reed has reached base safely in 12 consecutive games.

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Friday: SIUE: LHP Zach Malach (1-1, 495) vs. EKU: RHP Logan Hershenow (2-5, 573)

Saturday: SIUE: RHP P.J. Schuster (5-1, 5.01) vs. EKU: LHP Alex Hamilton (1-3, 5.31)

Sunday: SIUE: RHP Jarrett Bednar (0-4, 9.10) vs. EKU: TBA

More like this: