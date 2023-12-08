ALTON - Riverbend residents are invited to tour the Christmas Wonderland display at Rock Spring Park through the end of the holiday season.

You can drive through the park to see the lights and decorations every night until Dec. 27, 2023. The display runs from 6–9 p.m. Monday through Friday or 5–9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Grandpa Gang, a local organization that decorates the park, suggests a donation of $10 per car or $1 per person in cars of ten people or more. All proceeds go to organizations throughout the Riverbend region.

“Those people that depend on donations, we try to help out,” said Dick Alford, the “Head Grandpa” of the gang. “It’s gratifying, and I think all the grandpas and everybody involved in it feel the same way. They’re just happy to be able to help out.”

Alford estimated that they will welcome approximately 30,000 visitors to the park and donate around $50,000 to local nonprofits.

While the Christmas Wonderland is a longtime Alton tradition, there are a few new elements to the display this year. Alford said they updated several decorations and added more lights than ever before, including twinkle lights spread throughout the park.

Stop by Rock Spring Park until Dec. 27, 2023, to see the lights for yourself. Check out the footage below, courtesy of 618 Drone Service, to watch a preview of the display.

