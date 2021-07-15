FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - Recent Alton High School graduate Preston Schepers is currently making a big difference in the success of the Alton Post 126 American Legion baseball team as it heads into the 2021 postseason.

In the Firecracker Tournament, Schepers had a hit and an RBI in a 4-2 win over Washington, Mo., that put the Legionnaires into the championship game, where they took a 10-7 decision over Highland to win the tournament. In the final, Schepers had two hits that helped turn the tide in Alton's favor, as the team had a six-run fourth inning that gave them the lead for good.

During an interview, Schepers felt that he and his teammates were ready to go in the final. Alton opens against Highland in the postseason on Tuesday, July 20.

"I feel ready, and I hope the team is, too," Schepers said. "We need to keep our bats alive. Highland's a good team, and I really think we can beat them. Over the years, we've really played tough against them."

Schepers has been hitting very well, and he feels that his top priority in the lineup is to get on base by any means possible and help set the table for his teammates.

"This season, I've been just hitting the ball," Schepers said, "but my number one thing is just trying to get on base and make hard outs. If I can put the ball in play, then I'm good, and I just want to make tough plays for the other team."

Schepers is all set to go for the upcoming postseason tournaments and he also knows what it will take for Alton to have a long run in the playoffs.

"I can't wait for the postseason to start," Schepers said. "There's going to be a lot of good teams, and we'll have to be at our best to win every night."

Schepers and his teammates very much enjoy playing the game, having much fun and working hard together.

"If you're not having fun, then there's no reason to be playing baseball," Schepers said.

The hard work in trying to improve and be better than the previous day is a very big part of Schepers' approach to baseball while trying to win.

"Honestly, we want to try to win every game," Schepers said. "But if we keep progressing forward and learn to play as a team, we're going to keep winning."

