ALTON - The Alton Police Department hosted a press conference Wednesday afternoon to announce charges in the shooting death of Eldon "Twirp" Williams. Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons opened the conference by offering condolences to the family and friends of Williams, calling him a "community stakeholder."

He said his department was called to the scene of an unresponsive male in the 200 block of West Delmar in Alton. Upon discovering the body, he said paramedics contacted the Alton Police Department due to a bullet wound. During that time, people in the area called the Madison County Sheriff's Office due to reports of a male acting strangely. Those calls led to the arrest of Donald Nelson, who was charged with several felony counts following the murder and attempted robbery. Simmons credited the arrest to community concern as well as the close relationship the department has with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Madison County States Attorney Tom Gibbons described the situation as "an unusual set of circumstances."

Gibbons said Williams will be missed by his community before praising both the Alton Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Office as well as concerned citizens who call them. He said the three charges of first-degree murder against Nelson allows for the prosecution to offer three alternative theories for the murder to get a conviction. Gibbons said he would vigorously prosecute the case and is seeking 45-85 years for the homicides charges, assuming it is able to be convicted.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker described the man as a violent coward before congratulating the police on the arrest. He said the entire community lost a dedicated public servant, adding Williams dedicated his life to his community.

A tearful Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick described Williams as a friend before thanking the law enforcement bodies around him for solving it so swiftly. He said Williams left a void, which could not be filled in Godfrey. He said he spent every day with him since 2005, adding he was a great friend.

Simmons said Nelson was an Alton resident, but further motive for the crime is yet to be determined. Gibbons said more questions remained, adding Williams and Nelson may never had met previously. Williams was in the area of a home he was showing as a realtor.

Bond for Nelson was set at $5 million.



Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

