ST.LOUIS – World Wide Technology Raceway, the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis-Metro East region, will host a press conference at noon on Tuesday, February 23, in the infield media center of the oval track.

Two young, St. Louis-area racing champions – one from Missouri and one from Illinois – have been afforded a tremendous opportunity to take the first step toward competing in the Indianapolis 500.

Article continues after sponsor message

In order to practice social distancing, please RSVP so that we may arrange the media center to safely accommodate attendees.

For additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.