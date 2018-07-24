GRANITE CITY - President Donald Trump plans to pay a visit to U.S. Steel in Granite City on Thursday afternoon.

Granite City Economic Development Director James Emos said he had been told the president is slated to arrive at 1 p.m.

“Party politics aside, this is good for our community having the president visit,” he said. “It is a chance for our workers and industry to be in the spotlight. The president is coming to acknowledge that a lot of good things are happening with us.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Amos said the tariff changes enacted by President Trump has paid dividends for U.S. Steel.

“We have added 800 jobs over the last few months at the steel mill and there are a lot of other jobs in things like logistics, metal processing and more also affiliated with those additions,” Amos said. “Those jobs feed off one another.”

Amos said Granite City officials couldn’t be more pleased with the way things are going with the steel mill and the other jobs associated with it.

“We have so many good things happening in the last few months and this is a good time to celebrate,” Amos said.

The White House releases President Trump’s schedule each morning, so on Thursday morning, Riverbender.com will check if the plan holds for Granite City.

More like this:

Related Video: