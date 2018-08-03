SEE CHARLES THOMAS VIDEO BELOW:

GRANITE CITY - Politics aside, President Donald Trump stirred some excitement among the ranks of U.S. Steel employees and some gathered outside his visit to the plant on July 26.

To highlight what he describes as “a roaring economy,” President Donald Trump made a visit to U.S. Steel's Granite City Works in Madison County, Illinois. The plant has brought back 800 jobs in the past year.

President Trump said to the U.S. Steel management and workers that having plenty of steel and aluminum are cornerstones to keeping this country safe and the economy steady. There were Trump protestors outside the steel venue, but as a whole, the mood was positive this past Thursday in Granite City after some difficult times in recent years.

President Trump stressed during the gathering that it is best to buy American and hire American.

“Those are two very important rules, he said of his buy American philosophy and that inspired a large crowd response.

“One thing I can tell you is this president and this administration loves steel workers,” he said. “Three years ago, the flood of subsidized imports and the flood of unfair trade targeted our steel industries and that caught up with our steel. The two beautiful blast furnaces here were idle and the lifeblood of this community was drained. During the last two decades, two thirds of steel mills vanished. We need still mills for our national security. More than 70,000 hard-working Americans lost their jobs, hope and way of life. This is the time to straighten out the worst trade deals ever made.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Four months ago, I said I was placing a 10 percent tariff on foreign aluminum and 25 percent tariff on steel. U.S. Steel immediately announced it was starting production again and bringing back more than 500 jobs.”

Ivanka Trump, Donald’s well-known daughter, told steelworkers that it was great to be in Illinois. Ivanka was given a rousing applause by the captivated steelworkers before and after she stood to speak.

“One thing I can tell you is this president this administration loves its steel workers,” she said. “This president and this administration are fighting for each and every one of you and steel has come roaring back. We are incredibly proud of each and every one of you.”

For U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, the reopening U.S. Steel is personal, and he says he can actually see Granite City Works from his house in Collinsville.

“Most all of us who call Madison County home have had a friend, a neighbor, or a relative affected by the plant; my late grandfather worked there who earned a good living because of that steel plant,” he said. “It’s undeniable that the president's trade policies have brought hundreds of steel jobs back to Illinois, and I’m happy for the workers, their families, and our community.

“I’m proud to represent some of those steelworkers, just as I’m also proud to represent thousands of corn, bean, and pork producers across 33 counties in central and Southern Illinois. I appreciate the president’s commitment to helping my farmers, as he’s already helped my steelworkers, by fighting back against countries, like China in particular, who engage in unfair trade practices. Here's the bottom line: The sooner we negotiate better trade deals, the better off all my constituents will be.”

Rep. Rodney Davis said he is a lot more optimistic with some recent changes for steel workers and for farmers, too.

“It is very important to be here and when I look around and I am surrounded by steel workers, I think back that this place was decimated and now our steel industry members are back to work. The economy now is the best I have seen in my lifetime.”

“We know American steel is the best in the world,” President Trump said. “I was in the construction business and I know a lot about steel. Our steel business is vital for our country. If you don’t have steel, you don’t have a country.”

More like this: