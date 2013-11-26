Challenge Unlimited, Inc., headquartered in Alton, Ill. celebrated the 40th anniversary of President Tom Moehn. The celebration took place on November 5 and was open to anyone who had worked with Moehn over the years.

Moehn started at Challenge Unlimited as the head of Professional Services. Upon his fourth year with the organization, he became President and CEO. Moehn said he appreciates his time with Challenge Unlimited as it has not seemed like it has been that long.

“It has been great to see the growth of the company” said Moehn. “I have been fortunate to see a multitude of people come into our organization and then move out into the community as residents and be a part of the workforce.”

During the celebration, Carrollton Bank Alton Regional President John Keller presented Tom with the J. Thomas Moehn Entrepreneurial Fund. The fund was established to assist people with disabilities in their efforts toward independence and self-sufficiency.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I was blown away by the fund,” said Moehn. “This was one of the things on my bucket list. I’m grateful to Carrollton Bank for helping me achieve this goal. The fund will allow people to truly become independent.”

“We’ve done business with Challenge Unlimited for almost 17 years,” said Regional President of Carrollton Bank John Keller. “We heard it was one of Tom’s goals so we wanted to help seed his vision.”

Moehn said the trust fund added to the celebration as it was a special day for him. “I had a wonderful day. I will always remember and cherish the people I saw, the phone calls and the emails.”