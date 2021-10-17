SPRINGFIELD – Join the discussion, as Looking for Lincoln presents “Preservation of the Lincoln Tomb.” State Historic Sites team members will share how the Lincoln Tomb has been preserved and maintained during this enlightening program on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 7 pm on the Looking for Lincoln YouTube and Facebook video channels.

The Lincoln Tomb State Historic Site is one of the most iconic places in Springfield, Illinois. Many people have childhood memories of rubbing Lincoln’s nose for luck while visiting the tomb. During this month’s Looking for Lincoln Conversations, viewers will learn the ‘secrets’ of how the tomb is maintained and preserved for the millions of visitors who have visited the tomb since its completion in 1874.

Viewers can watch and participate in the program for free on October 20, 2021, at 7:00 pm on the Looking for Lincoln Facebook page and YouTube channel. The program is recorded for viewing after the premier. Reservations are not required, and there is no cost to view the event.

State Historic Sites team members are part of IDNR's Office of Land Management, which also oversees the management of the State Parks, State Recreation Areas, State Fish & Wildlife Areas, and State Habitat Areas. Through the values of history, hospitality, and health, the State Historic Site team members' mission is to preserve their network of six museums and monuments and share with visitors the dynamic histories of these nationally significant places.

“We are proud to host this series of Looking for Lincoln conversations,” says Sarah Watson, Executive Director of Looking for Lincoln. “These live, digital programs cover a range of topics that depict the life and times of Abraham Lincoln in the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area. Few individuals have so profoundly influenced American history as did Abraham Lincoln. Millions around the world are inspired by the story of Lincoln's rise from humble beginnings to President of the United States, his qualities of integrity and courage, and his decisive leadership traits that carried a fragile nation through one of its most trying periods.”

These programs are free and broadcast live on Looking for Lincoln’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will end with a question and answer session with the virtual audience.

For more information about the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition and the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, go to www.lookingforlincoln.org.

