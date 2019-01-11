ALTON - With the threat of a major winter weather system crashing into the Riverbend this weekend the Alton Public Works Department is preparing for the worst.

Alton Public Work director Bob Barnhart said he is prepared for the predicted 5-10 inches of snow predicted to fall in the area by Sunday. Crews have been treating area roads with salt and de-icing agents since 7 a.m. this morning. Barnhart also said he sent people home early and developed a schedule through the weekend, which would ensure roads in Alton are being plowed 24 hours a day until the snow ceases.

Article continues after sponsor message

Barnhart said as many as 10 trucks will be out in force during the weather, assuming there are not any unfortunate breakdowns. While mechanical difficulty is a factor in almost every snow situation, Barnhart said mechanics working for the city ensure the truck fleet is repaired and sent back to work as soon as possible.

Until the snow, which was predicted to hit at noon by most recent forecasting models, does finally reach the Riverbend, Barnhart said his crews will be salting the roads. Pre-treatment, he said, would ensure the arduous task of plowing the roads later would be much easier for city workers to handle. It will also make the commute conditions a little bit safer if it works properly.

Steven Spencer also contributed to this story.

More like this: