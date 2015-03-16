GODFREY – Preparing for retirement can be a very difficult path to navigate alone.

In partnership with local financial expert Gary Crouch, Lewis and Clark Community College’s Corporate and Community Learning (CCL) division has designed a workshop to help people better understand the facts about retirement, strategies to increase and manage incomes, and tips about current economic trends for today’s retirees.

“Attendees are encouraged to bring their questions,” Crouch said. “I know how confusing this process can be, and I want people to walk away from this workshop with the answers that are most helpful to them.”

Specific discussion topics will include tips for filing correctly the first time, how to see the big picture when electing social security income, the top five factors to consider when deciding to apply for benefits, and maximizing your social security and other income streams.

“Our educational programs are always designed to help people achieve their future goals,” said Assistant Director of CCL Katie Haas. “We are confident the information shared in this workshop will do just that.”

The course will be offered twice, once from 6:30-8 p.m. April 7 at the N.O. Nelson campus in Edwardsville and again from 6:30-8 p.m. April 21 at the Godfrey campus. Cost to attend is $10 per person. Registration closes one week prior to workshop. To register, please call (618) 468-5701 or visit www.lc.edu/Community_Education.

