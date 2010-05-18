The 2010 Jersey County Fair Parade will be held on Tuesday, July 13 at 6:00pm in Jerseyville Illinois.

An Entry Fee of $25.00 will be charged. The theme, "Beauty Through The Ages", reflects the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Queen Pageant.

If you would like to have an entry in the parade, bring a check to the Jersey County Business Association Office at 209 North State St. to secure a line-up number. Your assignment in the parade will be determined upon the order of receiving your application check. Please, no phone calls to

reserve a number.

Article continues after sponsor message

Make all checks payable to Jersey County Parade Committee. Include a copy of any waiver your business may have from the Fair Association.

Please indicate at the time of sign-up if you will have a float to be judged in the parade. Judging will be done in your line-up position at 5:00pm.

If you have any questions, call the Jersey County Business Association at 618-639-5222.

209 N State Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052

(618) 639-JCBA (618) 498-3871 FAX

www.jcba.us

More like this:

Related Video: