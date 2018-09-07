BOYS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, BREESE MATER DEI 0: Marquette Catholic got three goals from three different players as the Explorers blanked Breese Mater Dei 3-0 Thursday at Gordon Moore Park; Marquette improved to 4-0-1 on the year, while the Knights fell to 3-3-1.

Luke Atkinson, Stephen Hasse and Brett Terry had goals for MCHS on the night; Nick Hemann and Joe Guehlstorf shared the clean sheet. Marquette next meets up with Granite City at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Gordon Moore Park.

O’FALLON 6, ALTON 1: A four-goal second-half explosion gave O’Fallon a 6-1 Southwestern Conference win over Alton in O’Fallon Thursday evening; the Redbirds fell to 3-2 overall, 0-1 in the SWC, while the Panthers went to 4-3 overall, 1-1 in the league.

Jordan Ellis had a hat trick for OTHS while Ben Koenig had a goal and three assists on the night; the Redbirds are at Breese Mater Dei for a Monday night match.

MORTON TOURNAMENT CALLED OFF: The weekend’s forecast for heavy showers forced the cancellation of the Morton Tournament that was set for Friday and Saturday; Edwardsville had been scheduled to take part in the tournament.

The Tigers will meet Southwestern Conference rival Collinsville at 6:45 p.m. Monday at Kahok Stadium.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4, STAUNTON 1: Ethan Moore had a pair of goals as East Alton-Wood River defeated Staunton 4-1 in Staunton Thursday; the Oilers went to 5-4 on the season, while the Bulldogs dropped to 4-4-1.

Brent Kinder, Jared Liley and Jett Sims also goaled for EAWR, with Nick Munn getting the win in goal. The Oilers play at Lebanon at 11 a.m. Saturday and at Vandalia at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, McCLUER NORTH 0: Brandon Fields, Asian Henderson, Parker Scottberg and Nic Vaughn all had goals Thursday as Civic Memorial threw a 4-0 road shutout at McCluer North to go to 4-5 on the year; the Stars fell to 1-2 on the season.

Hudson Brown had the clean sheet for the Eagles on the day; CM next takes on Metro East Lutheran at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bethalto Sports Complex.

FREEBURG 5, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: Elliott Crowder had a two-goal brace as Freeburg defeated Metro East Lutheran 5-0 in Freeburg Thursday; the Knights tumbled to 4-5 on the year, while the Midgets improved to 2-4-2.

Matthew Grab, Adam Haas and Brady Hobby also goaled for Freeburg; MEL visits Civic Memorial at 10 a.m. Saturday and heads to Carlyle for a 4:30 p.m. Monday match.

BOYS GOLF

The Oilers boys golf team won their match on Thursday. The Oilers defeated Civic Memorial and Metro East Lutheran. Medalist for the match is CJ Mullaney (EAWR) shot a 43 and runner-up was Keegan Rigdon (EAWR) shot a 47. The golf team improves to 5-2 on the year.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CARLINVILLE 21-25-25, ROXANA 25-19-23: Carlinville overcame a first-game loss to Roxana to score a 21-25, 25-19, 25-23 South Central Conference win over the Shells in Carlinville Thursday; the Shells fell to 4-4 overall, 0-1 in the SCC, while the Cavaliers went to 4-2 overall, 1-0 in the league.

Abbi Zangori led Roxana with seven kills on the night, while Makenzie Keller added 10 digs and Abi Kurth 10 assists; the Shells host Civic Memorial at 5 p.m. Monday and East Alton-Wood River at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 25-25, MOUNT OLIVE 15-12: East Alton-Wood River visited Mount Olive Thursday and came away with a 25-15, 25-12 win over the Wildcats; the Oilers went to 3-4, while the Wildcats fell to 4-6.

Aubrey Robinson had seven service aces for the Oilers on the night, while Robinson and Jillian Barber each had four kills; Emily Sidwell had nine assists; the Oilers visit traditional rival Roxana at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

CARROLLTON 25-25, NORTH GREENE 16-11: Carrollton clashed with Greene County rival North Greene at home Thursday, coming away with a 25-16, 25-11 win over the Spartans.

Hannah Krumwiede had 10 assists for the Hawks, while Kaitlyn Gray and Ava Uhles each had three kills and Madison Gilmore had four aces on the night.

WEST CENTRAL 25-25, HARDIN-CALHOUN 6-17: West Central ran past Hardin-Calhoun 25-6, 25-17 in Hardin Thursday night, dropping the Warriors to 2-5 on the season.

Sophie Lorton had 10 digs on the night for Calhoun, with Alexis Klocke and Holly Baalman each having three kills and Sydney Baalman three aces.

GREENFIELD 25-25, BUNKER HILL 12-20: Greenfield paid a visit to Bunker Hill’s Hlafka Hall Thursday and came away with a 25-12, 25-20 win over the Minutemaids; Bunker Hill fell to 3-5 on the year, while Greenfield went to 3-0.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25, WESTFAIR CHRISTIAN 22-23: A seven-kill, 13-dig effort from Abby Huels helped Mississippi Valley Christian of Alton to a 25-22, 25-23 win over Westfair Christian of Jacksonville Thursday; the Warriors improved to 6-1 on the season, 4-0 in the MAC Conference.

Rachel Gaworski added 11 aces and 10 digs on the night while Ashtyn Wright added nine assists and six kills.

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 1, BELLEVILLE EAST 1 (DRAW): Joey Morrissey scored the equalizing goal in the 76th minute as Alton played Belleville East to a 1-1 Southwestern Conference draw in Belleville Tuesday evening; the Redbirds went to 3-1-1 on the year, 0-0-1 in the SWC, while the Lancers went to 5-2-2 on the season, 0-1-1 in the league.

Owen Trudt gave the Lancers a lead in the 37th minute and carried the lead into the halftime break that stood up until Morrisey’s goal. The match went into 20 minutes of extra time but remained level.

The Redbirds head to O’Fallon for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday league match.

GRANITE CITY 4, BELLEVILLE WEST 0: One-time Southwestern Conference rivals Belleville West and Granite City clashed Tuesday at Granite City’s Gene Baker Field, with the Warriors scoring twice in each half to come away with a 4-0 non-conference win over the Maroons.

GCHS improved to 2-4-1 on the season, while the Maroons fell to 1-6-0. Braden Dickerson, Ryan Martins and Noah VanBuskirk had goals for the Warriors in the win.

The Warriors heads to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin for a 1 p.m. Saturday match.

MASCOUTAH 1, JERSEY 0: Jersey saw several of their shots bounce off the woodwork Tuesday as the Panthers were handed a 1-0 Mississippi Valley Conference loss by Mascoutah in Jerseyville; the loss dropped the Panthers to 6-1-0 on the year, 0-1 in the MVC, while the Indians improved to 3-4 overall, 1-0 in the league.

Michael McKinley had the only goal of the match; Stephen Schulte had the clean sheet for Mascoutah, while Tucker Shalley took the loss in the nets for JCHS. Jersey next meets McGivney Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Glen Carbon.

TRENTON WESCLIN 2, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1: A second-half goal gave Trenton Wesclin a 2-1 win over East Alton-Wood River Tuesday at Wood River Soccer Park; the Oilers fell to 3-4 on the year, while the Warriors improved to 1-2.

Gavin Hill and Bryce Lunsford had the goals for Wesclin; EAWR heads to Staunton for a 5 p.m. Thursday match against the Bulldogs.

HILLSBORO 7, ROXANA 2: Dylan Klunk and Layne Chester had goals for Roxana as the Shells dropped a 7-2 South Central Conference decision to Hillsboro on the road Tuesday.

Roxana fell to 0-6 on the year and is scheduled to visit Vandalia for a SCC match at 5 p.m. Thursday.

COLLINSVILLE 3, O’FALLON 0: Luke Liljegren scored twice as Collinsville defeated O’Fallon 3-0 Tuesday in a Southwestern Conference match at Kahok Stadium; the Kahoks went to 6-0-1 overall on the year, 2-0 in the SWC, while the Panthers went to 3-3 overall, 0-1 in the league.

Elvis Campos had the other Kahok goal on the evening; Tate Wyatt had the clean sheet for the CHS, who next meet up with Highland at Glik Park at 4:15 p.m. Thursday before hosting CBC at noon Saturday.

FAITH BIBLE CHRISTIAN (PANA) 4, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 1: Matthew Franklin had the only goal of the match for Mississippi Valley Christian of Alton in a 4-1 loss to Faith Bible Christian of Pana in Alton Tuesday. Mississippi Valley fell to 2-2 on the year.

The Warriors host Thomas Jefferson School at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 29-25, HILLSBORO 27-23: Brooklyn Taylor led the way for Marquette Catholic with 13 kills and 15 digs as the Explorers defeated Hillsboro 29-27, 25-23 in Hillsboro Tuesday to go to 5-4 on the year.

Katie Hartsock added 19 assists for the Explorers, with Peyton Zigrang scoring eight points on serve, Kaitlyn Coles six points on serve with two aces, Delaney Cain 12 receptions on serve and Jenna Zacha two blocks.

The Explorer JV and freshman teams also had wins on the night; Marquette visits Granite City for a Sept. 11 match.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25, FAITH BIBLE CHRISTIAN (PANA) 8-3: Mississippi Valley Christian of Alton had no trouble sweeping Faith Bible of Pana 25-8, 25-3 at home Tuesday to go to 4-1 on the season.

Ashtyn Wright had three kills and five assists for the Warriors, with Rachel Gaworski adding two blocks and 11 aces and Kseniya Hassenplug four aces and four digs on the evening.

MVCS is at Westfair Christian of Jacksonville at 5 p.m Thursday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, NOKOMIS 12-12: Metro East Lutheran opened their home and Prairie State Conference season Tuesday at Hooks Gym as the Knights upended Nokomis 25-12, 25-12; the Knights went to 3-4 on the year overall, 1-0 in the PSC, while the Redskins fell to 0-6 overall, 0-1 in the league.

Sidney Vetter led the Knights with 17 assists, with Anne Kienle adding seven kills and Sami Kasting 14 digs. The Knights host Waterloo Gibault at 6 p.m. Sept. 11.

CARLINVILLE 25-25, CARROLLTON 16-15: Carrollton paid a visit to Carlinville for a non-conference volleyball match Tuesday and were defeated by the Cavaliers 25-16, 25-15; Carrollton tumbled to 1-5 on the season.

Hannah Stringer had 10 assists for the Hawks on the night, with Katie Hendricks scoring 10 points off serve and Ava Uhles contributing four kills; the Hawks are at Hardin-Calhoun for a Sept. 10 match.

GREENFIELD 26-25-25, HARDIN-CALHOUN 28-21-21: Greenfield came off the deck from a first-game loss to upend Hardin-Calhoun 26-28, 25-21, 25-21 in Greenfield Tuesday; the Warriors fell to 2-4 on the year.

Calhoun hosts West Central at 6 p.m. Thursday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 25-20-25, GRANITE CITY 18-25-13: Civic Memorial and Granite City split the first two games before the Eagles won the rubber game to come away with a 25-18, 20-25, 25-13 win over the Warriors in Bethalto Tuesday; CM went to 5-1 on the year, while GCHS fell to 1-7.

Skylar Boone, Logan Wakeford and Toni Rush each had five points on serve for the Warriors, with Boone and Wakeford having four aces each, Jordan Briggs and Maycee Hopkins having two kills each and Briggs five assists.

CM takes on Alton in Alton at 1 p.m. Saturday before going to Roxana for a 5 p.m. Monday match; the Warriors are at Alton at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their scores and results to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup; send your scores and results to Content Director Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com or to Chief Sportswriter Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com for inclusion. You may also submit scores to Feeney’s Twitter feed, @RiverBrenter.

