WOOD RIVER - East Alton-Wood River High School captured a 10-9 thriller over Alton on Tuesday at Wood River with Rebecca Null capturing the win in seven innings’ work

Alton had 12 hits in the game and East Alton Wood River had 11 hits.

East Alton-Wood River hitters were Macy Flanigan, Caitlin LeMond, Morgan Moxey, and Taylor Murray with multiple hits. Hudson, A. Rathgeb, McCoy, Tami Wong and Betz all had multiple hits for Alton.

Alton scored three runs in the fifth inning to come back. East Alton Wood River erupted for five runs in the third and four in the fifth, then one in the seventh to win. Alton scored one in the first, two in the third, three in the fifth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

East Alton-Wood River, 4-1, plays at Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and at Triad at 4:15 p.m. Friday. Alton plays at Bunker Hill at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and against Roxana at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at home, then travels to Jersey for a pair of games on Saturday, March 24.

Triopia 5, Calhoun 2, MELHS 4, Calhoun 3

Calhoun fell to Triopia on Tuesday 5-2 at Triopia and lost Saturday to Metro East Lutheran 4-3.

Drew Baalman and Chandler Sievers had hits for Calhoun against Triopia. Conner Gilman had a double and two RBI against MEHLS, Jonny Laing and Sievers added hits.

Calhoun, 2-2, now plays next Friday at Western, then travels to Alton on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game against Marquette Catholic.

