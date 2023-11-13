Listen to the story

CLASS 1A

In the IHSA Class 1A football playoff quarterfinals, Lena-Winslow defeated Kewanee Wethersfield 30-0, Chicago Hope Academy won over Oneida ROWVA 57-7, undefeated Camp Point Central stopped Belleville Althoff Catholic 49-22 and also undefeated Greenfield Northwestern won over Casey Westfield 16-14.

In next week's semifinals, Lena-Winslow (12-0) plays at Hope Academy (11-1), while Northwestern (12-0) is at Camp Point Central (12-0).

CLASS 2A

In the Class 2A quarterfinals, Wilmington eliminated Seneca 20-14, Maroa-Forsyh won over Bloomington Central Catholic 35-11, Athens nipped Nashville 28-27 and Shelbyville eliminated Breese Mater Dei Catholic 28-21.

In next week's semifinals, Maroa-Forsyth (12-0) is at Wilmington (11-1), while Athens (10-2) travels to Shelbyville (11-1).

CLASS 3A

The Class 3A quarterfinals saw Byron take a 63-15 win over Pecatonica, Lombard Montini Catholic defeated Princeton 27-9, it was Mt. Carmel winning over Tolono Unity 56-46 and Roxana won at Stanford Olympia 56-30.

The semifinal games pit Byron (12-0) at Montini (9-3), while Mt. Carmel (11-1) plays Roxana (12-0) at Charlie Raich Field.

CLASS 4A

In the Class 4A quarterfinals, in the only game played on Friday night, West Chicago Wheaton Academy won over Sandwich 42-7, while on Saturday, Burbank St. Laurence Catholic eliminated Elmhurst Immaculate Conception Catholic 24-20, Rochester knocked out Breese Central 49-13 and Murphysboro won over Harrisburg 25-20.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the semifinal games next weekend, Wheaton Academy (11-1) plays at St. Laurence (9-3. while Rochester (12-0) is at Murphysboro (11-1).

CLASS 5A

In Saturday's Class 5A quarterfinals, Wheaton St. Francis Catholic won over Chicago Morgan Park 37-14, it was LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy taking a 21-17 win over Mundelein Carmel Catholic, Joliet Catholic Academy defeated Morris 49-7 and New Lenox Providence Catholic won over visiting Highland 21-0.

In the semifinals, St. Francis (10-2) is at Nazareth Academy (7-5), while Providence (8-4) is at Joliet Catholic (9-3).

CLASS 6A

The results of the Class 6A quarterfinals showed Lake Zurich getting past Belvidere North 14-10, Cary Grove ousting Geneva 41-7, East St. Louis won at Kankakee 39-13 and Washington defeated Chatham Glenwood 59-16.

Next weekend's semifinals pit Cary Grove (10-2) at Lake Zurich (11-1) and East Side (10-2) playing at Washington (11-1).

CLASS 7A

In the Class 7A quarters, Normal Community eliminated Lombard Glenbard East 46-28, Downers Grove North defeated New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 34-6, Batavia defeated Rockton Hononegah 55-14 and Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic eliminated Quincy 61-14.

In next week's semifinals, Normal Community (12-0) goes to Downers North (10-2), while Batavia (11-1) is at Mt. Carmel (11-1).

CLASS 8A

In the Class 8A quarterfinals, top seed Wilmette Loyola Academy defeated Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep Catholic 41-7, Elmhurst York held off Edwardsville 36-29, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East eliminated Gurnee Warren 24-0 and Barrington held off Park Ridge Maine South 42-40.

The semifinal pairings will have York (11-1) playing at Loyola (12-0), while Barrington (12-0) plays at Lincoln-Way East (12-0).

More like this: