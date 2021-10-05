Prenzler Takes 14th in Large Louisville Field
Prenzler crossed the finish line in 25 minutes, 10.5 seconds, the fastest time by a Cougar this season.
SIUE placed 23rd as a team with 61 teams represented in the blue race.
Other SIUE finishers include Spencer Hielkema (26:30.2), Blake Panagos (26:37.9), Cameron Woodard (26:42.6), Tyler Guthrie (27:17.0), Jackson Edwards (27:19.2), and Joseph Stone (28:33.5).
The Cougars are now idle until Oct. 15 when they travel for the Bradley Pink Classic.
