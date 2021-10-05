LOUISVILLE, Ky. - SIUE men's cross country standout Roland Prenzler broke through the pack Saturday and finished 14th individually in the 8K blue race of the Louisville Cross Country Classic at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park.

Prenzler crossed the finish line in 25 minutes, 10.5 seconds, the fastest time by a Cougar this season.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

SIUE placed 23rd as a team with 61 teams represented in the blue race.

Other SIUE finishers include Spencer Hielkema (26:30.2), Blake Panagos (26:37.9), Cameron Woodard (26:42.6), Tyler Guthrie (27:17.0), Jackson Edwards (27:19.2), and Joseph Stone (28:33.5).

The Cougars are now idle until Oct. 15 when they travel for the Bradley Pink Classic.

More like this:

Yesterday - CITYPARK To Once Again Host SIUE-St. Louis U. Soccer Clash For Bronze Boot

Apr 9, 2024 - SIUE's Rocha Named OVC Player of the Week

 