LOUISVILLE, Ky. - SIUE men's cross country standoutbroke through the pack Saturday and finished 14th individually in the 8K blue race of the Louisville Cross Country Classic at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park.

Prenzler crossed the finish line in 25 minutes, 10.5 seconds, the fastest time by a Cougar this season.

SIUE placed 23rd as a team with 61 teams represented in the blue race.

Other SIUE finishers include Spencer Hielkema (26:30.2), Blake Panagos (26:37.9), Cameron Woodard (26:42.6), Tyler Guthrie (27:17.0), Jackson Edwards (27:19.2), and Joseph Stone (28:33.5).

The Cougars are now idle until Oct. 15 when they travel for the Bradley Pink Classic.

