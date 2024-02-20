EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's and women's track and field closes the indoor portion of its schedule at the at the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championship in Birmingham, Alabama. The Championship will open on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 9:00 a.m. with the heptathlon and close Thursday, Feb. 22 with the 4x400m relays, slated to begin at 3:35 p.m.

The event marks the fifth time (2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024) the meet has been held at the Birmingham Crossplex. The venue hosted the 2019 and 2022 NCAA Championships and houses one of the fastest indoor hydraulic tracks in the world.

This year will mark the 44th overall men's indoor championship (the first was held in 1976) and the 38th overall women's indoor championship (the first was held in 1985).

Meet Information

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 22

Venue: Birmingham Crossplex

Start Times:Wednesday – Field Events: 12:00 p.m; Thursday – Field Events: 11:00 a.m.

Women to Watch:

Alexis Hutchins posted the top mark in the conference in the weight throw at the Butler Invitational (Jan. 20). Her 19.17m feat set the SIUE program record and earned the senior the OVC Female Athlete of the Week honor on Jan. 24. Her mark also ranks 82nd in NCAA Division I. Additionally, Hutchins owns the ninth best shot put distance in the league at 12.76m, recorded at the 2024 Graduate Classic (Jan. 12).

Kaylee Allen cracked SIUE's indoor top five list in the 60m dash with a 7.84 time at the PNC Bellarmine Classic (Feb. 2). The sophomore improved on her career best mark the following weekend at the Ichabod Invitational (Feb. 9-10), clocking in at 7.76, good for 12th in the OVC this season.

Article continues after sponsor message

At the Butler Invitational, freshman Mia Jackson recorded a 9.10 mark in the 60m hurdles, good for 12th in the league rankings.

Senior Kailah Carter's 56.95 time in the 400m dash stacks up sixth in the conference. She posted the mark when she placed second overall at the John Gartland Invitational (Dec. 8). Following her 2:17.08 performance at the PNC Bellarmine Classic, Gabrielle Horton currently stands at ninth place in the OVC rankings for the 800m event.

Senior Kaitlyn Walker recorded an indoor PR at 18:29.33 for fifth place at the Ichabod Invitational. Her performance placed her 13th in the league rankings.

Harper Smith posted a career-best mark with a 1.65m leap in the high jump at the John Gartland Invitational, securing the fifth-best leap in the OVC this season. Folasade Oladipupo placed sixth overall at the Ichabod Invitational in the long jump. Her jump ranks eighth in the OVC this year.

Men to Watch:

Sophomore Konrad Sacha's 49:48 tick in the 400m dash at the Ichabod Invitational (Feb. 9) ranks 12th in the OVC rankings. Also at the Ichabod Invitational, Taylor Lehman posted an 8.47 mark in the 60m hurdles, good for 10th in the league.

Roland Prenzler, who set SIUE's fourth best time in the 4,000m at the PNC Bellarmine Classic at 14:52.59, stacks up 12th in the conference. Spencer Hielkema ranks fifth in program history and 13th in the league this season at 14:52.96.

Caden Belcher owns a season best mark of 1.93m in the high jump set at the Butler Invitational. His leap is 13th in the league rankings.

The shot put duo of Luke Hatten and Grant Milbrath rank inside the top 10 of the league standings this season. Hatten threw a career-best 14.82m mark at the Ichabod Invitational, good for ninth in the OVC, while Milbrath's 14.41m toss during the 2024 Graduate Classic comes in at 10th. Milbrath, who was named the OVC Male Field Athlete of the Week on Jan. 24, posted the sixth best toss in the conference at 18.33m.

Up Next:

SIUE track and field will begin the outdoor portion of its schedule at the Joey Haines Invitational on Friday, Mar. 29 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

More like this: