EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler announced Wednesday he plans to appoint a Pontoon Beach woman next week to fill the vacancy in County Board District 16.

Prenzler is recommending Susan Presswood to the County Board on July 19 as Helen Hawkins’ replacement. Hawkins resigned May 22 after her appointment to the Metro East Sanitary District Board.

Prenzler interviewed five candidates for the position, which covers Nameoki Township and he felt Presswood was the best fit.

“She’s connected to the community and is a local business owner,” he said.

For more than 32 years, Presswood has worked as a self-employed hair stylist. For the past nine years, she’s owned Tanglez in Granite City.

Prenzler pointed out that Presswood would only serve the remainder of Hawkins’ term, which will expire in December 2018.

Presswood is a 1983 Granite City North High School graduate. She served for 12 years as the “lemonade stand” chair at the annual St. Elizabeth Parish Picnic, in Granite City.

Presswood’s husband, Randy, was elected as Nameoki Township Supervisor in April. The couple has two adult children and one grandchild.

The Presswoods’ son and daughter-in-law are both active duty in the U.S. Army and their daughter and niece own “Glam Fam,” a wedding hair and makeup business.

Prenzler said he believes Presswood would follow in the steps of Hawkins and will work hard for the people in the district. He believes she knows about the issues that matter most to them, which is continuing to work on improving drainage solutions.

“Helen was passionate about the drainage issues and Susan shares that passion,” he said.

