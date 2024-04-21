TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – SIUE track and field competed amongst a large field at the Indiana State Gibson Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Gibson Track & Field Complex. Several athletes finished inside the top 10 of their respective events while turning in career best marks.

Throws:

Grant Milbrath earned 29th in the men's discus with a 38.23m toss. For the women, Gabby Yaccino led SIUE with a PR in the discus at 39.61m. Kaitlyn Morningstar (20th/37.53), Allison Sanders (25th/35.98m) and Stephanie Montenegro (26th/35.97m) also competed in the event.

Milbrath also placed eighth in the men's hammer throw invitational at 52.33m. Luke Hatten finished second overall in the men's hammer throw open at 50.70m, good for a PR. In the women's hammer, Alexis Hutchins took third at 50.93m while Yaccino took ninth with a 46.99m toss. Montenegro threw for a PR at 46.84m for 10th while Sanders posted a 45.79m mark for 13th.

In the men's shot put, Grant Milbrath set a PR at 15.76m for sixth overall. Hatten took 16th at 14.48m. Claire Bushur led the Cougars on the women's side of the shot put, finishing fourth at 13.80m. Hutchins (seventh/13.39m), Maryiah Menicucci (ninth/13.23m) and Jamie Tabron (18th/12.22m) also threw in the event.

Jamirah Meeks placed 10th in the women's javelin at 33.34m while Morningstar finished 17th at 30.07m.

Jumps:

Drew Tucker recorded a PR in the men's high jump at 2.01m for second place. In the women's high jump, Aseanti Boone tallied a 1.62m leap for third. Zaria Searcy (16th/1.52m) and Harper Smith (17th/1.52m) also competed in the event.

Folasade Oladipupo claimed eighth in the women's long jump at 5.48m. Nyah Williams earned 11th in the women's triple jump at 11.23m.

Hurdles:

In the women's 100m hurdles, Vashanti Reynolds finished seventh and recorded a PR at 14.25. Mia Jackson placed 14th at 14.85.

In the men's 110m hurdles, Tyler Bell posted a 14.81 mark to earn 10th. Taylor Lehman (14th/15.20), Simon McLaine (15th/15.43) and Cole Knapp (21st/16.40) posted career best times in the event.

Lehman (second/54.21), McLaine (third/54.54) and Knapp (fifth/54.91) all recorded PRs in the men's 400m hurdles.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sprints:

Nyah Williams represented SIUE in the women's 100m dash, placing 33rd at 13.05. In the women's 200m, Kaylee Allen posted a 25.53 time for 10th. Kailah Carter earned 17th at 25.85.

Carter also led the women in the 400m, crossing the finish line at 57.10 for sixth. Allen took ninth and set a PR at 57.60 while Alise Simon (1:05.67) finished 39th.

Konrad Sacha led the men in the 200m dash, finishing ninth at 22.09. Tyler Bell earned 13th (22.21) while Konnor Bouman placed 38th. Sacha also took 12th in the men's 400m at 49.29.

Mid-Distance and Distance:

D'Andre Watson tallied a 2:05.28 mark in the men's 800m to earn 28th. Megan Derrick led the women in the 800m at 2:29.65 for a season best mark. Gabrielle Horton finished 34th at 2:30.80 while Courtney Anthonies earned 40th at 2:36.07.

In the men's 1,500m, Zach Walters ran a season best time at 4:05.54 for 32nd. For the women, Ana Keller led SIUE with a PR at 5:09.37. Caroline Gwaltney recorded a 5:19.23 mark for 44th while Natalia Rodriguez took 45th at 5:19.93.

Blake Panagos (11th/10:16.06) and Cameron Woodard (12th/10:28.54) finished back-to-back in the men's 3,000m steeplechase and turned in season best marks. Mia Jackson (seventh/11:57.56) and Alexis Kampwerth (eighth/12:45.57) posted a pair of PRs on the women's side of the 3,000m steeple.

Roland Prenzler finished fourth in the men's 5,000m at 14:47.01 while Tyler Guthrie took 24th at 15:38.39. For the women, Kaitlyn Walker led SIUE in the 5,000m at 17:57.59. Alexis Fischer placed 30th at 19:14.70 while Riley Doyle finished 32nd at 19:22.70. Chessy Nikonowicz (37th/19:50.51), Olivia Wolf (38th/19:55.12) and Alexis Edgar (39th/20:23.03) also ran in the event.

Relays:

The men's 4x100m relay team of Konnor Bouman, Konrad Sacha, Simon McLaine and Tyler Bell finished 11th at 43.12. The women's 4x400m squad of Sheena Cumberbatch, Megan Derrick, Aseanti Boone and Alise Simon took ninth at 4:11.41.

Up Next:

SIUE track and field travels to Nashville, Tennessee for the Outdoor Music City Challenge, beginning on Friday, Apr. 26.

Stay connected with the Cougars all season long by following @SIUETrackandField on Instagram and @SIUETrackField on X.

More like this: