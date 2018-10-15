EDWARDSVILLE - Roland Prenzler and Todd Baxter were two Edwardsville harriers who drew attention in last week’s Southwestern Conference Boys Cross County Meet at Belleville.

Edwardsville’s boys host the Tiger Finale Monday afternoon and the cross country regional on Saturday at the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville course.

Prenzler has scorched the trails this fall in every race he has competed and this time he again cracked 15 minutes with a time of 14:42. Baxter, who has returned from a stress fracture injury, appears primed for the postseason as he was 12th with a time of 15:59.70.

“Roland ran very well and set a new course record in the process,” Edwardsville head boys cross country coach George Patrylak said. “He is working his way up to an elite talent.”

Patrylak said he thought Baxter ran the race of the day for his Tigers.

“He was the only boys' runner to get a personal record,” Patrylak said. “He has come off the stress fracture and raced several meets now. He showed how hard he has worked with cross training.”

Alton’s Cassius Havis was the Redbirds’ top finisher, with 11th place in 15:57.

Max Hartmann placed third for the Tigers (15:14.70); Zach Walters was 10th (15:51); and Xander Valdez was 17th (16:14.10).

O’Fallon edged Edwardsville out for the SWC crown with 28 points to the Tigers’ 30. Belleville East followed with 86 points, then came Collinsville, 119 points, Alton, 148 points, Belleville West, 156 points, and East St. Louis, 192 points.

John Hough also contributed to this story.

