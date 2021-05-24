PERRY COUNTY - This is a preliminary traffic crash report from and accident on Illinois Route 13 at Plum Road, Perry County, at 9:36 a.m. on May 24, 2021.

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Traffic Crash with Injuries

WHERE: Illinois Route 13 at Plum Road, Perry County

WHEN: May 24, 2021 at approximately 9:36 a.m.

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2007 Yellow Kenworth Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer

Unit 2 – 2010 Silver Toyota

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Jake R. Basler, 30-year-old male of Jonesboro, IL

Unit 2 – Edward S. Kampelman, 30-year-old male of Chesterfield, MO (Transported to a local area hospital with injuries)

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred. Unit 1 was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 13 just west of Plum Road. Unit 2 was traveling northbound at the same location. For unknown reasons the driver of Unit 1 drove into the northbound lane, striking Unit 2. The driver of Unit 2 was transported to a local area hospital with injuries.

CHARGES: The driver of Unit 1 was issued a citation for Improper Lane Usage.

