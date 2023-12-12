EDWARDSVILLE - Precia Chimaren is poised to take the world by storm, as soon as she finishes middle school.

For her achievements and great character, Precia Chimaren is a Gerard Fischer Student of the Month for Liberty Middle School.

Chimaren is “involved in all things Liberty Middle School,” according to her teachers. She is a member of the House Council for Reveur, so she leads her fellow students and serves as a representative for her house.

Her leadership skills are also at play as a member of the GLO team, or the “guidance, leadership and opportunity” team, which identifies responsible leaders in the eighth-grade class. Through the GLO program, Chimaren participates in community service projects, keeps her grades up and advocates for other students.

In fact, Chimaren regularly helps other students who could use some kindness. She gives tours to new students when they arrive at Liberty Middle School, often becoming their first friend. She also trains people on how to do the morning announcements, an extra responsibility that not many students take on.

When Chimaren isn’t busy with school or her extracurriculars, she volunteers at the Edwardsville Public Library. She also enjoys reading, watching TV and playing violin. While she has many accomplishments she could share, when asked what she most wanted people to know, she spoke about her family.

“I have an older brother and two cats,” Chimaren said.

Chimaren has already received a lot of recognition for her achievements. She has qualified for ILEMA for two years in a row, and she was awarded a scholarship last year. These successes will be a huge benefit when Chimaren graduates from Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 and goes on to become either an exterior/interior designer or a psychologist. She’s not sure what the future holds, but it’s sure to be bright.

Congratulations to Precia for this recognition by Glen Carbon Elementary School and Gerard Fischer!

