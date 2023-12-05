MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 47, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 28: Junior Addison Pranger had a double-double (15 points and 10 rebounds) in a girls' basketball game played at Marquette Family Arena. Marquette jumped out to an early lead and never relinquished it in taking the win over the Lions.

The contest was Pranger's best of the 2023-2024 season.

The Explorers led from wire-to-wire, holding leads of 11-5, 23-16 and 43-26 after the first three quarters, outscoring Maryville in the fourth 4-2.

Marquette head girls coach Whitney Sykes said for the first time this year, her team turned it up in the third quarter.

"We turned up our intensity on defense and that helped us get easier shots on the offensive end," she added. "

Allie Weiner had 14 points for the Explorers.

Meredith Zigrang had nine rebounds to go with her seven points.

"It was a good win for us," Coach Sykes said.

Kerstin Howell led the Lions with 10 points, with Lucy Penn hitting for eight points, Rayley Smith had seven points.

The Explorers are now 2-3, while Maryville drops to 1-7.

