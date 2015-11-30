SATURDAY

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST TOURNAMENT

EDWARDSVILLE 61, ROCHESTER 34: Rachel Pranger had 19 points and Kate Martin 13 as Edwardsville defeated Rochester 61-34 in the Springfield Southeast Tournament Saturday afternoon.

Pranger added 14 rebounds as the Tigers won their third straight game to open the season; she also had five assists on the day in defeating last year's IHSA Class 3A girls runner-up.

Jasmine Bishop had nine points for the Tigers, while Angela Perry led the Rockets with 12 points.

EDWARDSVILLE 80, PEORIA CENTRAL 30: A 30-point second term broke open a close game as Edwardsville took the Springfield Southeast Tournament Saturday evening with an 80-30 win over Peoria Central.

The Tigers held a 19-18 lead on the Lions at quarter time, but held Central to 12 points the rest of the way, throwing a shutout in the final quarter.

Rachel Pranger led the way with a 27-point effort on her way to being named tournament MVP. MaKenzie Silvey added 17 points and Kate Martin 16, while Criste'on Waters had 10 rebounds.

Silvey and Waters were also named to the All-Tournament Team.

