EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's Rachel Pranger had nine kills and Kate Martin five as Edwardsville took a 25-9, 25-13 win over Triad at Lucco-Jackson Gym Monday evening. The Tigers went to 9-3 on the season, while the Knights fell to 5-4.

Maria Smith and Rachel Verdun had four kills in the match. Verdun added 22 assists for EHS in the win.

Pranger had three blocks, Martin had two blocks; Megan Woll had nine digs. Pranger had three aces. Woll led in service points with nine; Verdun and Pranger had eight service points.

Article continues after sponsor message

Carmilla Eberlin, an assistant coach filling in for head coach Jami Parker on Monday, said the Edwardsville girls worked very well together and were jelling Monday night.

“The junior and senior girls are great at making the freshmen girls feel a part of it and accepting them,” Eberlin said with the Tigers having some freshmen in the lineup. “The girls are happy and a great group of girls. They are excited for everyone about the team and the team’s success.”

The Tigers, 9-3, host Granite City at 6 p.m. Thursday to begin their Southwestern Conference campaign.

More like this: