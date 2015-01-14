TUESDAY'S SCORES



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 58, Collinsville 45

Western (Barry) 52, Madison 39

BOYS BASKETBALL

Edwardsville 68, Gateway STEM 25

East St. Louis 67, Alton 58

Metro-East Lutheran 67, Staunton 58

Madison 71, Roxana 58

Granite City 55, Civic Memorial 52

Litchfield 56, East Alton-Wood River 51

Alton Marquette 62, Bunker Hill 37

Breese Mater Dei 61, Piasa Southwestern 41

HOCKEY

Alton 6, Collinsville 0

Granite City 5, Jersey 2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Kentucky 86, Missouri 37

NHL

St. Louis 4, Edmonton 2

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 58, COLLINSVILLE 45: Three Tigers scored in double figures as Edwardsville remained unbeaten with a 58-45 win over Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference game at Collinsville’s Fletcher Gym Tuesday.

Rachel Pranger led Edwardsville with 21 points, with Cristeon Waters adding 13 and Makenzie Silvey 12 as the Tigers went to 7-0 in the league.

Aubreeny Brady led the Kahoks with 11 points and fell to 3-4 in the SWC.

BOYS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 55, CIVIC MEMORIAL 52: Granite City overcame a 30-point performance from Jakob Lowrance to take a 55-52 non-conference win over Civic Memorial at Granite City’s Memorial Gym Tuesday night.

Lowrance also collected 12 rebounds in the game. DJ Miller led the Warriors with 20 points, wth Ron Allen adding 13, in the Warriors’ win. Brett Lane added nine points for the Eagles.

"I thought we played well but Granite was just a bit better than us last night," Civic Memorial coach Doug Carey said.

Granite City went to 3-8 on the year with the win; CM fell to 7-4.

LITCHFIELD 46, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 41: Ryan Howard had 17 points and David Seabaugh and Cooper Scharf each added nine as Litchfield held off East Alton-Wood River 46-41 in a South Central Conference clash Tuesday.

The Purple Panthers, 7-4 on the season, had to rally from four points down at three-quarter time to secure the win.

Blake Marks led the Oilers, who fell to 3-7 on the year, with 15 points. Joel Biesk had 12 points and Mike Stimac 11.

MADISON 71, ROXANA 58: Three Madison players scored in double figures as the Trojans upended visiting Roxana 71-58 in a non-conference tilt Tuesday night.

Jerry Haynes led the Trojans with 21 points, with Damon Warren adding 19 and Crowder 10. The trio offset Trace Gentry’s 22-point performance for the Shells; Zach Haas added four points for Roxana.

Madison went to 5-4 on the year, while Roxana fell to 4-4.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 67, STAUNTON 58: Jason Johnson scored 25 points and Teddy Fifer had 19 points to pace Metro-East Lutheran to a 67-58 non-conference win over Staunton on the road Tuesday night.

A 21-point second quarter and 24-point third term proved to be the difference in the game.

The Knights went to 11-5 on the year with the win; Staunton fell to 5-10.

BREESE MATER DEI 61, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 41: Ben Lampe had 24 points as Breese Mater Dei handed Piasa Southwestern a 61-41 defeat at Breese Tuesday night.

The Knights overcame a 21-9 quarter-time deficit and held the Piasa Birds to two second-quarter points as they took a 32-23 halftime lead.

Nolan Gerling added 15 points for the Knights, who went to 11-6 on the season.

Southwestern, who fell to 12-5, was led by Tyler Rose with 10 points.

HOCKEY

ALTON 6, COLLINSVILLE 0: Max Rubin scored twice and Tyler St. Peters turned back 16 shots as Alton shut out Collinsville 6-0 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at Granite City’s Wilson Park Ice Rink Tuesday.

Jake Bohn, Jake Cunningham, Kain Henson and Brandon Long also scored for the Redbirds, who went to 10-3 on the season.

Caleb Nowicki stopped 34 shots for the Kahoks, who fell to 6-7.

GRANITE CITY 5, JERSEY 2: Cole DeYoung and Darian Glenn each scored twice as Granite City took its first Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association win of the year in a 5-2 win over Jersey at Granite City’s Wilson Park Ice Rink Tuesday.

Jacob Frievogel also tallied for the Warriors; their five goals was a season-high.

Joe Watson scored twice for the Panthers, who fell to 1-11-1.

Ryan Bruce had 36 saves for Granite, while Justin Mayer had 18 saves for Jersey.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

KENTUCKY 86, MISSOURI 37: Kentucky bounced back from a pair of close wins over Mississippi and Texas A&M and demolished Missouri 86-37 in a Southeastern Conference game at Lexington, Ky.’s Rupp Arena Tuesday.

The top-ranked Wildcats stormed out to a 44-18 halftime lead and were never seriously challenged by the Tigers.

Aaron Henderson led UK (16-0 overall, 3-0 SEC) with 16 points, while Willie Cauley-Stein had 13 points and Karl-Anthony Towne had 12.

Keanau Post led Missouri (7-9 overall, 1-2 SEC) with 10 points.

NHL

ST. LOUIS 4, EDMONTON 2: Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 24th goal of the season as the St. Louis Blues extended their latest winning streak to five with a 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Scottrade Center Tuesday night.

David Backes, Jaden Schwartz and Alexander Steen also scored for the Blues, who went to 27-13-5 on the season, good for third place in the Central Division behind Nashville and Chicago.

Benoit Pouliot scored twice for the Oilers, who fell to 10-29-5, which is last place in the Pacific Division.

Jake Allen had 13 saves for the Blues; Ben Scrivens had 25 saves for the Oilers.

