Robert L. Watson, owner of the Prairie State Title & Escrow, is pleased to announce that his employee Angie Custer has earned the designation of an Illinois Title Professional.

This certification is bestowed by the Illinois Land Title Association following Custer’s completion of special title insurance courses promulgated by the Association. Her designation of an Illinois Title Professional is good through Dec. 31, 2015, during which time she will have to complete eight continuing education hours through the Association in order to renew her designation.

“Angie has been a valued employee working in the title insurance business for more than 14 years,” Watson said. “This is a very rigorous set of courses she had to pass, and her determination to earn this certification demonstrates her dedication to her profession and Prairie State Title & Escrow.”

At this time, Custer is the only title professional in the area to have attained this certification. “I am proud to be the first professional in the area to receive the Illinois Title Professional designation,” Custer said. “I look forward to utilizing this advanced certification and my continuing education in this field to better serve Prairie State Title & Escrow customers.”

Prairie State Title & Escrow, Inc. has offices located at 201 N. Main St. P.O. Box 333, Brighton, and 2720 Grovelin (Beltline) Godfrey.

For more information contact the title company at 618-372-8424.

