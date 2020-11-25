Springfield – With the approach of Thanksgiving, another celebrated day comes to mind – Giving Tuesday, held annually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. On this global day of altruism on December 1, Prairie Heart Foundation asks the community to consider donating to Prairie Heart on this day of giving.

“Last year, 782 donors collectively provided gifts ranging from $5 to $100,000 in support of Prairie’s cardiovascular programs that help and improve the lives of those who suffer from heart disease,” said Prairie Heart Foundation Manager and Senior Gift Officer Paul Scherschel. “With your generous support, we will continue to be able to support and grow these critical programs to reduce the number of cardiac events and deaths throughout central and southern Illinois.”

Giving Tuesday represents a global day dedicated to giving back, where charities, families, businesses, community centers and students around the world come together to celebrate generosity and helping others. Giving Tuesday is held annually after the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday to kick off the holiday giving season and inspire people to collaborate to improve their local communities and give back in impactful ways to charities and other causes they support.

Financial contributions are vital to the world-class cardiovascular care of Prairie Cardiovascular. The Prairie Heart Foundation was established to advance the mission of the cardiovascular practice as a national leader in the innovation and development of new diagnostic and treatment procedures. By giving to the local foundation, you can be assured that your donation is making a difference for patients, their families and the community.

As a nonprofit cardiovascular practice, Prairie Heart Foundation relies on contributions to provide cardiovascular care services to central and southern Illinois. Last year alone, the Prairie Heart Foundation provided $383,894 to support research, community education and patient care. Those donated funds allow Prairie to provide the following services:

Physician-led research and clinical trials so Prairie patients continue to have access to the most advanced treatments, before the rest of the nation.

so Prairie patients continue to have access to the most advanced treatments, before the rest of the nation. Advanced technology, state-of-the-art facilities, and healing environments that ensure heart and vascular patients throughout central and southern Illinois get the latest advancement in life-saving care.

that ensure heart and vascular patients throughout central and southern Illinois get the latest advancement in life-saving care. Community education by providing Prairie Cardiovascular’s experts with critical clinical and education resources, and the communities they serve with health education and screenings to promote awareness about cardiovascular disease through community initiatives.

For more information on the national Giving Tuesday initiative, visit givingtuesday.org. To donate to Prairie Heart Foundation to support your local heart care program, visit prairieheart.org/giving/donate.

